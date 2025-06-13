Trump's Immigration Crackdown Sparks Concern in Farming and Hotel Sectors

President Donald Trump recently announced his intention to issue a new immigration order aimed at addressing labor shortages in the U.S. farming and hotel sectors. This follows a social media announcement in which he linked labor issues to his administration's stringent immigration policies.

During a White House event, Trump emphasized the plight of farmers and the hotel industry due to immigration crackdowns, which have resulted in the loss of long-term workers. While he did not specify the order's exact changes or timing, it highlighted concerns from both sectors about workforce shortages.

Despite protests in major cities against immigration raids and concerns within the farm industry, the administration maintains its commitment to deporting illegal immigrants. The H-2A visa program remains a legal avenue for hiring temporary foreign workers, yet activists and stakeholders call for Congressional intervention for comprehensive reform.

