Left Menu

Trump's Immigration Crackdown Sparks Concern in Farming and Hotel Sectors

President Trump plans to issue an immigration order addressing labor issues in the U.S. farm and hotel industries, amid ongoing protests against immigration raids. Nearly half of the farm workers lack legal status, and farmers use H-2A visas for labor. Congressional action is anticipated for lasting changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 01:55 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 01:55 IST
Trump's Immigration Crackdown Sparks Concern in Farming and Hotel Sectors

President Donald Trump recently announced his intention to issue a new immigration order aimed at addressing labor shortages in the U.S. farming and hotel sectors. This follows a social media announcement in which he linked labor issues to his administration's stringent immigration policies.

During a White House event, Trump emphasized the plight of farmers and the hotel industry due to immigration crackdowns, which have resulted in the loss of long-term workers. While he did not specify the order's exact changes or timing, it highlighted concerns from both sectors about workforce shortages.

Despite protests in major cities against immigration raids and concerns within the farm industry, the administration maintains its commitment to deporting illegal immigrants. The H-2A visa program remains a legal avenue for hiring temporary foreign workers, yet activists and stakeholders call for Congressional intervention for comprehensive reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

 Global
2
India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

 Global
3
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025