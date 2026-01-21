Prostitution Racket Busted in Bhiwandi Hotel

In a significant bust, a 40-year-old woman has been detained for her alleged role in running a prostitution racket from a hotel in Bhiwandi city. Officials from the Thane crime branch revealed the arrest took place on Wednesday.

The woman, a resident of Santacruz (East) in Mumbai, now faces serious charges under multiple sections of both the Bombay News Service and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. Investigations indicate that she enticed two women into the trade using financial incentives.

Authorities have committed to further action pending the results of their ongoing investigation, ensuring that justice is served in accordance with legal processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)