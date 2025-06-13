Left Menu

Launching a New Era: Seabed Mineral Leasing in American Samoa

The U.S. Interior Department is inviting public comment on potential seabed mineral leasing offshore American Samoa. This marks a step towards the first mineral lease sale in federal waters in over three decades, following an executive order to boost U.S. access to critical minerals and reduce reliance on foreign sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 03:26 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 03:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Interior Department has initiated a process to explore seabed mineral leasing offshore American Samoa. This move, announced on Thursday, includes a 30-day public comment period and could result in the first federal waters mineral lease sale in over 30 years, according to officials.

President Trump's executive order in April aims to invigorate deep-sea mining, boosting access to critical minerals like nickel and copper, essential for economic development. The order seeks to challenge China's dominance in the sector, with companies like Impossible Metals pushing for auctioning access to mineral deposits off American Samoa.

Proponents argue that deep-sea mining could reduce land mining operations, which are often contentious. However, critics urge caution, citing the need for more research on potential environmental impacts. U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum emphasized the need to harness offshore mineral resources to mitigate reliance on foreign supply chains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

