Launching a New Era: Seabed Mineral Leasing in American Samoa
The U.S. Interior Department is inviting public comment on potential seabed mineral leasing offshore American Samoa. This marks a step towards the first mineral lease sale in federal waters in over three decades, following an executive order to boost U.S. access to critical minerals and reduce reliance on foreign sources.
The U.S. Interior Department has initiated a process to explore seabed mineral leasing offshore American Samoa. This move, announced on Thursday, includes a 30-day public comment period and could result in the first federal waters mineral lease sale in over 30 years, according to officials.
President Trump's executive order in April aims to invigorate deep-sea mining, boosting access to critical minerals like nickel and copper, essential for economic development. The order seeks to challenge China's dominance in the sector, with companies like Impossible Metals pushing for auctioning access to mineral deposits off American Samoa.
Proponents argue that deep-sea mining could reduce land mining operations, which are often contentious. However, critics urge caution, citing the need for more research on potential environmental impacts. U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum emphasized the need to harness offshore mineral resources to mitigate reliance on foreign supply chains.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Panama Sets New Path for Shelved Copper Mine
Panama Greenlights Maintenance Plan for Copper Mine Amidst Environmental Concern
Peru Faces Challenge of Illegal Mining in Key Copper Regions
Peru's Mining Frontier: Copper Growth and the Battle Against Illegal Gold Extraction
Trump Wields Emergency Powers to Boost U.S. Critical Minerals Production