Global Nuclear Spending Surge: An 11% Rise in 2024

According to a recent report by the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), spending on nuclear arsenals by the nine nations armed with these weapons rose by 11% in 2024, reaching a staggering total of $100.2 billion.

The United States recorded the most significant increase, with its nuclear budget swelling by $5.3 billion, accounting for more than half of the global expenditure on nuclear arms. This marks a $10 billion uptick compared to the previous year, driven by modernization and expansion efforts.

Alicia Sanders-Zakre from ICAN highlighted that while geopolitical tensions, such as the war in Ukraine, influence spending, the main drivers are long-term contracts and the burgeoning costs of advanced delivery systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)