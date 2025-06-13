Left Menu

Global Nuclear Spending Surge: An 11% Rise in 2024

Nuclear spending by the world's nine nuclear-armed nations increased by 11% in 2024, with expenditures reaching $100.2 billion for modernizing and expanding arsenals. The U.S. led the surge, raising its budget by $5.3 billion. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions, like the Ukraine conflict, are cited as influencing factors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 09:30 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 09:30 IST
Global Nuclear Spending Surge: An 11% Rise in 2024
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

According to a recent report by the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), spending on nuclear arsenals by the nine nations armed with these weapons rose by 11% in 2024, reaching a staggering total of $100.2 billion.

The United States recorded the most significant increase, with its nuclear budget swelling by $5.3 billion, accounting for more than half of the global expenditure on nuclear arms. This marks a $10 billion uptick compared to the previous year, driven by modernization and expansion efforts.

Alicia Sanders-Zakre from ICAN highlighted that while geopolitical tensions, such as the war in Ukraine, influence spending, the main drivers are long-term contracts and the burgeoning costs of advanced delivery systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

 Global
2
India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

 Global
3
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025