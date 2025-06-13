Global Nuclear Spending Surge: An 11% Rise in 2024
Nuclear spending by the world's nine nuclear-armed nations increased by 11% in 2024, with expenditures reaching $100.2 billion for modernizing and expanding arsenals. The U.S. led the surge, raising its budget by $5.3 billion. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions, like the Ukraine conflict, are cited as influencing factors.
According to a recent report by the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), spending on nuclear arsenals by the nine nations armed with these weapons rose by 11% in 2024, reaching a staggering total of $100.2 billion.
The United States recorded the most significant increase, with its nuclear budget swelling by $5.3 billion, accounting for more than half of the global expenditure on nuclear arms. This marks a $10 billion uptick compared to the previous year, driven by modernization and expansion efforts.
Alicia Sanders-Zakre from ICAN highlighted that while geopolitical tensions, such as the war in Ukraine, influence spending, the main drivers are long-term contracts and the burgeoning costs of advanced delivery systems.
(With inputs from agencies.)
