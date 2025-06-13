Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Flight Crash Claims 241 Lives

In the wake of the devastating Air India flight 171 crash in Ahmedabad that claimed 241 lives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived to assess the situation and meet with injured survivors. Accompanied by top officials, including Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, Modi was briefed on the tragic incident.

The crash occurred shortly after the aircraft, bound for London's Gatwick Airport, took off from Ahmedabad International Airport. Of the 242 on board, a single British national with Indian origins survived. Airline representatives stated that the aircraft faced critical difficulties shortly after departure, leading to its crash.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the crash, with the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau taking the lead. US National Transportation Safety Board experts are expected to assist. Meanwhile, the Tata Group has announced compensation for victims' families, as the nation grieves this tragic loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)