Tragedy in Ahmedabad: PM Modi Reviews Air India Crash Site

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the site of the Air India crash in Ahmedabad, where a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, bound for London, crashed with devastating consequences. With 241 fatalities, officials are investigating the incident, while offering assistance and support to grieving families and survivors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 10:43 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Air India plane crash site on July 13, 2025 (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Air India crash site in Ahmedabad on Friday, a day after a tragic accident involving a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. The aircraft, Flight AI-171, intended for London Gatwick, crashed soon after takeoff from Ahmedabad International Airport, carrying 242 passengers and crew.

The Prime Minister, alongside Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu and State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, reviewed the wreckage and was briefed on the situation by officials. Following the site visit, Modi visited Ahmedabad Civil Hospital to meet the injured. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel joined him upon his arrival in the city.

In this devastating incident, only one passenger survived, and authorities are conducting DNA tests to confirm the identities of the deceased. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is formally investigating the crash, with international cooperation from the US National Transportation Safety Board. In response, the Tata Group-owned airline has set up a helpline and announced compensation for victims' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

