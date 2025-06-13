Kerala Official Suspended for Inflammatory Post on Ahmedabad Plane Crash Victim

A. Pavithran, the Junior Superintendent of Vellarikundu taluk in Kerala, has faced suspension following his inflammatory Facebook post about Ranjitha G. Nair, a victim of the Ahmedabad plane crash. The action came promptly after Kerala's Revenue Minister, K Rajan, condemned Pavithran's post, describing it as despicable and issuing suspension orders.

Ranjitha Gopakimar, a nurse from Thiruvalla, was among the 241 casualties of the ill-fated Air India flight, which crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad. The incident claimed the lives of nearly all 242 people on board and has been the subject of tributes and widespread mourning, with Kerala BJP chief Rajeev Chandesekhar paying respects to the late nurse.

The crash has sparked political debates, especially following a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah. His remarks suggesting that accidents are unavoidable were criticized by Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera, who argued for accountability and the importance of safety regulations in aviation, challenging the notion of leaving such tragedies to fate.