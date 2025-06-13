Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims 241 Lives

A devastating crash of an Air India Boeing 787-8 in Ahmedabad killed 241 people, shattering dreams of those like Payal Khatik and Sanket Goswami, who were traveling to London for higher education. A formal investigation has been launched, and international aid sought to uncover the cause.

A relative of Payal Khatik, who was on her way to London when plane crash ended her life (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, Air India's Boeing 787-8 flight crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad International Airport, killing 241 people on board, including aspiring students like Payal Khatik and Sanket Goswami who were bound for London to further their education.

Payal Khatik's dreams of obtaining an M.Tech degree were dashed, further burdening her relatives who had made significant financial sacrifices in hopes of a prosperous future. Her family, relying on her support through tutoring while struggling financially, was left devastated.

Another victim, Sanket Goswami, was also on the ill-fated flight AI-171 when tragedy struck near a medical college in Meghaninagar. With only one survivor, the incident prompted a formal investigation by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, with U.S. assistance expected to enhance the probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

