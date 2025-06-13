Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims 241 Lives

In a tragic incident, Air India's Boeing 787-8 flight crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad International Airport, killing 241 people on board, including aspiring students like Payal Khatik and Sanket Goswami who were bound for London to further their education.

Payal Khatik's dreams of obtaining an M.Tech degree were dashed, further burdening her relatives who had made significant financial sacrifices in hopes of a prosperous future. Her family, relying on her support through tutoring while struggling financially, was left devastated.

Another victim, Sanket Goswami, was also on the ill-fated flight AI-171 when tragedy struck near a medical college in Meghaninagar. With only one survivor, the incident prompted a formal investigation by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, with U.S. assistance expected to enhance the probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)