IMD Issues Alerts as Monsoon Strengthens in Kerala and Karnataka

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert warning in several districts of Kerala, predicting heavy rainfall. The affected regions include Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Kottayam, with expectations of rainfall varying from heavy to extremely heavy across these areas from June 14 to 17, 2025.

In Karnataka, the IMD forecasts widespread rainfall following the southwest monsoon's recent resurgence after a brief pause. Rain has been lashing many parts overnight, causing severe waterlogging, notably in the Hubballi area of Dharwad district, with a seven-day warning in effect until June 17.

According to the IMD, coastal and north interior Karnataka is expected to experience widespread rainfall. By June 14, the south interior districts will see fairly widespread rain, which will intensify over the subsequent three days. Coastal areas like Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, and Udupi may face very heavy to extremely heavy rain with winds reaching 30-40 kmph. (ANI)