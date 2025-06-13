Tragedy Strikes: Devastating Plane Crash in Ahmedabad Claims 241 Lives

In a tragic incident, an Air India flight en route to London's Gatwick Airport crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad International Airport, claiming 241 lives. Among the deceased is former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, leading to an outpouring of condolences and grief across the nation.

Expressing his sorrow, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao paid tribute to all those who perished in the AI-171 crash. He confirmed that both the state and central governments are extending all necessary assistance to the affected families. On social media, Sao shared a message of condolence for Rupani, stating, 'Tearful tribute. Om Shanti.'

A formal investigation has been launched by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau to determine the cause of the fatal crash, which left only one survivor out of the 242 passengers. The plane went down in a medical college complex after issuing a Mayday call according to Air Traffic Control records.