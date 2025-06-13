Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Devastating Plane Crash in Ahmedabad Claims 241 Lives

A tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad claimed 241 lives, including former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani. Chhattisgarh's Deputy CM Arun Sao expressed grief and confirmed governmental aid, while an investigation is underway. The crash involved the AI-171 flight shortly after takeoff, leaving only one survivor aboard the ill-fated Boeing Dreamliner.

Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Arun Sao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a tragic incident, an Air India flight en route to London's Gatwick Airport crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad International Airport, claiming 241 lives. Among the deceased is former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, leading to an outpouring of condolences and grief across the nation.

Expressing his sorrow, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao paid tribute to all those who perished in the AI-171 crash. He confirmed that both the state and central governments are extending all necessary assistance to the affected families. On social media, Sao shared a message of condolence for Rupani, stating, 'Tearful tribute. Om Shanti.'

A formal investigation has been launched by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau to determine the cause of the fatal crash, which left only one survivor out of the 242 passengers. The plane went down in a medical college complex after issuing a Mayday call according to Air Traffic Control records.

