Left Menu

PM Modi Honors Late Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani Amidst Plane Crash Mourning

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the family of late Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, honoring his legacy after his tragic death in an Ahmedabad plane crash. Modi praised Rupani's dedication and contributions to the BJP and Gujarat's growth. The crash claimed 241 lives, including 12 crew members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 15:56 IST
PM Modi Honors Late Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani Amidst Plane Crash Mourning
PM Modi with family of Vijay Rupani (Photo/X@narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to the family of Vijay Rupani, the former Gujarat Chief Minister who perished in the tragic Ahmedabad plane crash. Rupani was among the 241 fatalities of the crash, which also included 12 crew members, as confirmed by Air India.

In a heartfelt message, PM Modi remembered Rupani as a humble and diligent individual who steadfastly adhered to the BJP's ideology. 'I've known Vijaybhai for decades, working alongside him during challenging times,' Modi shared in a post on X, highlighting Rupani's rise through the party ranks to becoming Gujarat's Chief Minister.

Modi also lauded Rupani's impactful contributions in various roles, including positions as Rajkot Municipal Corporation member, Rajya Sabha MP, Gujarat BJP President, and Cabinet Minister. Describing Rupani's efforts in enhancing Gujarat's growth, Modi expressed his condolences to the grieving family and recalled their shared experiences, stating, 'My thoughts are with his family and friends in this hour of grief. Om Shanti.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025