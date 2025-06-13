PM Modi Honors Late Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani Amidst Plane Crash Mourning
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the family of late Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, honoring his legacy after his tragic death in an Ahmedabad plane crash. Modi praised Rupani's dedication and contributions to the BJP and Gujarat's growth. The crash claimed 241 lives, including 12 crew members.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to the family of Vijay Rupani, the former Gujarat Chief Minister who perished in the tragic Ahmedabad plane crash. Rupani was among the 241 fatalities of the crash, which also included 12 crew members, as confirmed by Air India.
In a heartfelt message, PM Modi remembered Rupani as a humble and diligent individual who steadfastly adhered to the BJP's ideology. 'I've known Vijaybhai for decades, working alongside him during challenging times,' Modi shared in a post on X, highlighting Rupani's rise through the party ranks to becoming Gujarat's Chief Minister.
Modi also lauded Rupani's impactful contributions in various roles, including positions as Rajkot Municipal Corporation member, Rajya Sabha MP, Gujarat BJP President, and Cabinet Minister. Describing Rupani's efforts in enhancing Gujarat's growth, Modi expressed his condolences to the grieving family and recalled their shared experiences, stating, 'My thoughts are with his family and friends in this hour of grief. Om Shanti.'
