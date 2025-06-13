Left Menu

Revival of Phina Singh Irrigation Project: A Boost to Kangra Agriculture

The Phina Singh Irrigation Project in Kangra district, Himachal Pradesh, has secured Rs. 55.51 crore from the central government, rejuvenating the stalled project. Championed by Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, the project aims to enhance irrigation across thousands of hectares, significantly benefiting local farmers.

The long-delayed Phina Singh Irrigation Project in Kangra district, Himachal Pradesh, is set to receive a new lease of life. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri announced the project secured Rs. 55.51 crore from the central government, marking a significant step forward.

This funding has been allocated as part of the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana's Accelerated Irrigation Benefit Programme (AIBP), earmarking it for the state's annual plan 2025-26. The project had languished for over a decade due to financial constraints.

Agnihotri, who played a pivotal role in securing these funds through rigorous advocacy to the Ministry of Jal Shakti, underscored the project's potential impact on agriculture. Once completed, it promises to transform local farming by irrigating thousands of hectares, offering much-needed relief and potential productivity boosts to local farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

