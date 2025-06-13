Mizoram Set to Transform Power Sector with Bold Corporatisation Move
Mizoram's Power and Electricity minister F Rodinglianga announced plans to corporatise the state's power department for improved administration. The strategy involves unbundling the department into three independent Strategic Business Units—Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. This reform emphasizes professionalism and autonomy, aligning with the Electricity Act of 2003.
Mizoram's Power and Electricity department is on the cusp of significant transformation as the state government gears up for corporatisation, according to statements by Minister F Rodinglianga. In a recent meeting with senior officials, plans were discussed to restructure into three distinct Strategic Business Units (SBUs), enhancing both public service and administrative efficiency.
The proposed unbundling will see the Power and Energy department divided into Generation, Transmission, and Distribution units, each independently managing their assets and operations. This move aims to not only streamline processes but also introduce greater professionalism and autonomy in decision-making.
These reforms, guided by the Ministry of Power's directives and the Electricity Act, 2003, include departmental restructuring and potential outsourcing. The Minister emphasized the importance of active support from departmental officers, underscoring the initiative's potential to improve service delivery to the public.
