Crisis Command: ONGC Races to Tame Assam Gas Well Leak

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is scrambling to contain an uncontrolled natural gas release from one of its wells in Assam. Their crisis management team is actively deploying equipment to get the situation under control.

In a statement, ONGC explained that the incident occurred at Well No. RDS#147 near Bhotiapar in the Rudrasagar field, located in the Sivasagar District. The gas started gushing during servicing operations on June 13, shortly before noon. Fortunately, there have been no fires or injuries reported.

Upon discovering the leak, ONGC swiftly enacted their safety protocols. The area was secured, and an emergency response team headed by the Asset Manager was dispatched immediately. The company has expressed confidence in resolving the situation promptly and has initiated a probe to determine the root cause of the incident.