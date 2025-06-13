Left Menu

Crisis Command: ONGC Races to Tame Assam Gas Well Leak

State-owned ONGC is addressing a gas leak crisis from its well in Assam's Sivasagar District. A crisis management team is deploying equipment to control the situation. Despite no reported injuries, ONGC assures quick resolution while a detailed probe seeks the leak's cause. Restricted access is enforced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 19:50 IST
Crisis Command: ONGC Races to Tame Assam Gas Well Leak
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is scrambling to contain an uncontrolled natural gas release from one of its wells in Assam. Their crisis management team is actively deploying equipment to get the situation under control.

In a statement, ONGC explained that the incident occurred at Well No. RDS#147 near Bhotiapar in the Rudrasagar field, located in the Sivasagar District. The gas started gushing during servicing operations on June 13, shortly before noon. Fortunately, there have been no fires or injuries reported.

Upon discovering the leak, ONGC swiftly enacted their safety protocols. The area was secured, and an emergency response team headed by the Asset Manager was dispatched immediately. The company has expressed confidence in resolving the situation promptly and has initiated a probe to determine the root cause of the incident.

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025