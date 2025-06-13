Left Menu

Israel Launches Operation Rising Lion Against Iran, Modi Calls for Peace

Israeli PM Netanyahu briefed India's PM Modi on Operation Rising Lion against Iran, emphasizing Israel's need to address regional threats. Modi stressed peace restoration. The IDF reported strikes on Iran's nuclear program, citing immediate threats. India's MEA urged restraint and diplomatic solutions amid tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 20:42 IST
Israel Launches Operation Rising Lion Against Iran, Modi Calls for Peace
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Left) and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu (right) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a high-stakes international development, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apprised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of Tel Aviv's new military initiative, Operation Rising Lion, targeting Iran. This conversation, held via phone on Friday, highlighted Israel's strategic actions against Tehran amidst growing nuclear tensions.

Echoing India's concerns, Modi called for a swift return to peace in the region, expressing worries over potential escalations. These sentiments were reiterated in a post on X. India's Ministry of External Affairs also issued a statement urging both nations to eschew aggression and leverage diplomatic channels.

The Israeli Defence Force (IDF) described their military strikes as preemptive measures aimed at thwarting Iran's nuclear capabilities. Israel's leaders have long accused Iran of pursuing nuclear advances, a sentiment echoed by the IDF's insistence on the necessity of their actions to ensure national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025