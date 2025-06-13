Israel Launches Operation Rising Lion Against Iran, Modi Calls for Peace

In a high-stakes international development, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apprised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of Tel Aviv's new military initiative, Operation Rising Lion, targeting Iran. This conversation, held via phone on Friday, highlighted Israel's strategic actions against Tehran amidst growing nuclear tensions.

Echoing India's concerns, Modi called for a swift return to peace in the region, expressing worries over potential escalations. These sentiments were reiterated in a post on X. India's Ministry of External Affairs also issued a statement urging both nations to eschew aggression and leverage diplomatic channels.

The Israeli Defence Force (IDF) described their military strikes as preemptive measures aimed at thwarting Iran's nuclear capabilities. Israel's leaders have long accused Iran of pursuing nuclear advances, a sentiment echoed by the IDF's insistence on the necessity of their actions to ensure national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)