Egypt's Fertilizer Production Halted Amid Regional Gas Supply Crisis

Egyptian fertilizer producers have been forced to suspend their operations following a significant drop in natural gas imports from Israel. The disruption comes after Israel's military actions against Iranian facilities led to the closure of major gas fields, industry insiders report.

In reaction to the gas shortfall, Egypt's Petroleum Ministry has implemented an emergency strategy that prioritizes gas allocation and reduces supply to certain industries. To manage the power demands, the ministry has increased fuel oil usage at power stations and switched some plants to diesel, aiming to stabilize the gas network and prevent power cuts.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly assured the public of ongoing efforts to boost strategic commodity reserves, while Petroleum Minister Karim Badawi announced initiatives to secure consistent gas supplies and increase regasification capacity with floating storage units. Amid increased reliance on Israeli gas, Egypt is making substantial LNG import deals to buffer its energy needs.

