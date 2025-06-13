Geopolitical Tensions Spike Markets Amid Middle East Strikes

Global markets experienced significant fluctuations on Friday as Israel's military action against Iran led to increased oil prices and a rush towards safer investments.

The conflict in the Middle East, an essential oil-producing area, has added uncertainty to an already pressured global economy, influenced by unpredictable U.S. trade policies.

Market experts view the situation as both a risk and a potential opportunity for long-term investment in U.S. stocks and commodities, despite heightened geopolitical tensions.

