Destruction at Natanz: Escalating Tensions in Iran's Nuclear Facilities

The Natanz nuclear enrichment plant in Iran has been destroyed, according to U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi. The International Atomic Energy Agency reports attacks on two other facilities, Fordow and Isfahan. Military activity has been indicated around these sites, heightening concerns over Iran's nuclear program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-06-2025 01:28 IST | Created: 14-06-2025 01:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Natanz nuclear enrichment plant in Iran has experienced significant destruction, as confirmed by U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi during a briefing to the Security Council on Friday.

Grossi, representing the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), further disclosed to the 15-member council that the Iranian authorities have reported attacks on two additional facilities: the Fordow fuel enrichment plant and the Isfahan site.

Though the details remain scant, Grossi highlighted that there is evidence of military activity occurring in the vicinity of these critical nuclear installations, prompting increased international scrutiny and concern over Iran's nuclear intentions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

