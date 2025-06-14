Escalating Tensions: Israel and Iran's Nuclear Clash at Natanz

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran has intensified, with the U.N. Security Council being briefed about the destruction of the above-ground pilot enrichment plant at Iran's Natanz nuclear site. Nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi disclosed the incident, as well as attacks on Fordow and Isfahan facilities.

Iran is currently enriching uranium to 60% at the Natanz site, but the Fordow facility, deemed more fortified, poses a significant challenge for military attacks. Electricity infrastructure damage at Natanz might affect centrifuges, but radioactivity levels remain unchanged.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned Israel's actions as 'war crimes' and promised retaliatory action, while Israel continues its operations targeting Iran's nuclear capabilities. The global community watches closely as the situation develops.

