Market Mayhem: Global Stocks Tumble Amid Middle East Tensions

Global financial markets experienced a tumultuous day as world stock markets fell sharply on Friday. The immediate cause was a dramatic escalation in Middle Eastern tensions, with Israel launching military strikes on Iran, prompting retaliatory missile fire from Iran.

The fallout saw a swift shift in investor behavior, with many seeking refuge in traditional safe havens such as gold and the U.S. dollar. Investors also braced for potential disruptions in oil supplies from the region, which sent oil prices soaring, with Brent crude futures jumping 7%.

In addition to these tensions, the markets were already under significant pressure due to President Trump's unpredictable trade policies. Amidst this backdrop, financial experts suggest that while the current situation offers challenges, it may also present long-term buying opportunities in U.S. stocks and commodities.

(With inputs from agencies.)