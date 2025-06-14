Market Mayhem: Global Stocks Tumble Amid Middle East Tensions
World stock markets fell and oil prices surged following military strikes by Israel on Iran, which raised concerns about disruptions in Middle Eastern oil supplies. Safe havens like gold and the dollar received significant inflows, while major global indexes saw declines in response to heightened geopolitical tensions.
Global financial markets experienced a tumultuous day as world stock markets fell sharply on Friday. The immediate cause was a dramatic escalation in Middle Eastern tensions, with Israel launching military strikes on Iran, prompting retaliatory missile fire from Iran.
The fallout saw a swift shift in investor behavior, with many seeking refuge in traditional safe havens such as gold and the U.S. dollar. Investors also braced for potential disruptions in oil supplies from the region, which sent oil prices soaring, with Brent crude futures jumping 7%.
In addition to these tensions, the markets were already under significant pressure due to President Trump's unpredictable trade policies. Amidst this backdrop, financial experts suggest that while the current situation offers challenges, it may also present long-term buying opportunities in U.S. stocks and commodities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trade Turmoil: Trump's Tariff Tactics Shake Global Economy
Australia central bank says higher US tariffs a drag on global economy
Manufacturing Growth Slows Amid Inflation and Geopolitical Tensions
European Stock Markets Surge Amid Tax Relief and Geopolitical Tensions
India-Australia Forge Stronger Defence Ties Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions