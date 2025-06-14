Left Menu

Market Mayhem: Global Stocks Tumble Amid Middle East Tensions

World stock markets fell and oil prices surged following military strikes by Israel on Iran, which raised concerns about disruptions in Middle Eastern oil supplies. Safe havens like gold and the dollar received significant inflows, while major global indexes saw declines in response to heightened geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-06-2025 02:23 IST | Created: 14-06-2025 02:23 IST
Market Mayhem: Global Stocks Tumble Amid Middle East Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global financial markets experienced a tumultuous day as world stock markets fell sharply on Friday. The immediate cause was a dramatic escalation in Middle Eastern tensions, with Israel launching military strikes on Iran, prompting retaliatory missile fire from Iran.

The fallout saw a swift shift in investor behavior, with many seeking refuge in traditional safe havens such as gold and the U.S. dollar. Investors also braced for potential disruptions in oil supplies from the region, which sent oil prices soaring, with Brent crude futures jumping 7%.

In addition to these tensions, the markets were already under significant pressure due to President Trump's unpredictable trade policies. Amidst this backdrop, financial experts suggest that while the current situation offers challenges, it may also present long-term buying opportunities in U.S. stocks and commodities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
2
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India
3
In the Air: The Hidden Impact of Pollution on Fetal Brain Development

In the Air: The Hidden Impact of Pollution on Fetal Brain Development

 Global
4
Shoot-at-Sight Orders in Dhubri Amid Rising Tensions

Shoot-at-Sight Orders in Dhubri Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025