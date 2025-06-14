Left Menu

Middle East Tensions Spike Global Oil Prices; Political Ramifications Loom

Amid intensifying Middle East conflicts, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright and the National Security Council are closely monitoring potential impacts on the global energy supply. Global crude oil prices surged by 7%, raising economic and political challenges for President Trump. Discussions on strategic reserves are underway as investor fears mount.

Updated: 14-06-2025 03:25 IST
U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright announced on Friday that he is collaborating with the White House's National Security Council to oversee the ramifications of Middle East tensions on the global energy supply.

Following Israel's strikes on Iran and subsequent missile responses, global oil prices surged by 7%, reaching over $74 per barrel. This development raises economic challenges for President Trump, who promoted lower energy costs during his campaign.

Analysts suggest Trump's administration might consider tapping into strategic petroleum reserves or sourcing additional OPEC+ supplies. The ongoing situation could hinder efforts to impose tighter sanctions on Russia, a leading oil producer.

