India's 2027 Census: A Digital Leap with Caste Enumeration
The Indian government has announced the 2027 population census, incorporating digital methods and caste enumeration for the first time. Scheduled to begin on March 1, exceptions will apply to snow-bound areas. Led by 34 lakh enumerators, it promises advanced data security protocols.
The Indian government, on Monday, announced the initiation of the nationwide population census scheduled for March 2027. According to a Ministry of Home Affairs gazette notification, this census will employ advanced digital technology and incorporate caste enumeration for the first time.
The reference date for most of India is set for March 1, 2027. However, unique deadlines apply to snow-bound regions, including the Union Territory of Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, which will use October 1, 2026, as their reference date.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed census preparations on June 15, highlighting that the census will be conducted in two phases: the House Listing Operation and Population Enumeration. Amit Shah emphasized stringent data security measures and the deployment of 34 lakh enumerators to ensure accuracy and completeness.
