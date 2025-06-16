Left Menu

Freshara Agro Exports: A Year of Robust Growth and Expansion

Freshara Agro Exports Limited, a leading exporter of preserved gherkins and vegetables, reported a significant financial uplift in H2 FY25, with a 42.58% revenue increase. The setup of a new manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu has propelled production, while the company's product expansion and sustainability initiatives underscore its growth trajectory.

Chennai, India - Freshara Agro Exports Limited has unveiled strong financial results for the second half of FY25, marking a significant phase of growth. The company reported a 42.58% rise in total revenue, amounting to ₹15,322.11 lakhs, indicating robust performance and strategic expansion.

Freshara's operational strength is buoyed by the launch of a cutting-edge manufacturing unit in Tirupattur District, Tamil Nadu, which enhances its processing capacity to 75-100 MT per day. The addition of new product lines and sustainable infrastructure, such as a 100KW solar plant, further supports its commitment to sustainable growth.

The company's global reach and excellent credit ratings highlight its financial resilience. Freshara's strategic focus on clean-label and naturally preserved foods positions it as a leader in the agri-export sector, supported by partnerships with over 4,000 farmers worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

