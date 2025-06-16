Left Menu

RBI's Andhra Pradesh Office Moves to Vijayawada

The Reserve Bank of India has relocated its Andhra Pradesh Regional Office from Hyderabad to Vijayawada. Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar inaugurated the new office, which will oversee several departments, while currency management will remain in Hyderabad. Attah Omar Basheer will head the Vijayawada office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-06-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 18:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced on Monday the relocation of its Andhra Pradesh Regional Office to Vijayawada. Previously based in Hyderabad, the new facility was inaugurated by Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar.

In a released statement, the RBI confirmed that the Vijayawada office would host the Integrated Banking Department (IBD), Financial Inclusion and Development Department (FIDD), Foreign Exchange Department (FED), and Department of Supervision (DoS), amongst others.

The office, led by Regional Director Attah Omar Basheer, will have its currency management operations continue in Hyderabad, with a focus on serving Andhra Pradesh's banking needs with the new establishment.

