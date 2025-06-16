RBI's Andhra Pradesh Office Moves to Vijayawada

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced on Monday the relocation of its Andhra Pradesh Regional Office to Vijayawada. Previously based in Hyderabad, the new facility was inaugurated by Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar.

In a released statement, the RBI confirmed that the Vijayawada office would host the Integrated Banking Department (IBD), Financial Inclusion and Development Department (FIDD), Foreign Exchange Department (FED), and Department of Supervision (DoS), amongst others.

The office, led by Regional Director Attah Omar Basheer, will have its currency management operations continue in Hyderabad, with a focus on serving Andhra Pradesh's banking needs with the new establishment.