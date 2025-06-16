Tragedy in Pune: Bridge Collapse Claims Four Lives, Triggers Investigation
A bridge collapse over the Indrayani River in Pune district, Maharashtra, resulted in the death of four individuals, prompting a district administration announcement of Rs 5 lakh compensation for victims' families. While 51 of 55 affected people were rescued, an investigation into the incident has begun with officials examining safety and infrastructure protocols.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident in Pune district, Maharashtra, the collapse of a bridge over the Indrayani River on Sunday resulted in the death of four individuals. On Monday, district authorities announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the victims.
According to Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi, 55 people fell into the river when the bridge gave way. Fortunately, 51 were successfully rescued and 38 are currently receiving medical treatment with stable conditions. No individuals are reported missing following the aerial survey carried out to finalize the search operation.
Authorities have set up a probe team consisting of members from the Irrigation Department, Public Works Department, Forest Department, and Police to explore the cause of the collapse. Collector Dudi emphasized the necessity to address the shortcomings and enhance safety protocols while also calling for a structural assessment of all old bridges in the area to avert similar future tragedies.
In a high-level meeting chaired by State Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, top officials from various departments discussed the incident and the response measures. An appeal has been made for the public to avoid such locations during the monsoon season.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Unfolds: Aligarh College Faculty Under Investigation for Misconduct
UPDATE 4-At least 27 Palestinians killed near Gaza aid site; U.N. demands investigation
CBI raids premises of IRS officer; recovers gold, silver, cash in bribery investigation
Adani group denies US media report linking it to US investigations over links to Iranian LPG
Former Homeland Security official fights back against Trump's 'unprecedented' investigation order