EU Declares Force Majeure on Russian Gas Contracts Amid Proposed Ban
EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen announced that the European Commission’s ban on Russian gas will constitute force majeure for affected companies. He clarified that the EU will not compensate nations phasing out Russian gas, ensuring companies face no legal repercussions due to the prohibition.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 16-06-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 20:32 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
European Union Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen announced on Monday that the European Commission's intention to ban Russian gas will amount to force majeure for companies in Europe holding gas supply contracts with Russia.
Jorgensen clarified that, in light of this ban, the EU will not provide compensation to countries for discontinuing the use of Russian gas.
The Commission's legal team has affirmed that this prohibition safeguards companies from legal issues, ensuring it is considered force majeure, thus exempting them from liability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PhantomFX Secures Landmark VFX Contracts Fueling Global Expansion
High-powered panel gives nod for contracts, purchases worth over Rs 1,640 cr in Haryana
Cricket-NZ hand young talent contracts as big guns remain casual
Trump vs Musk: A Billionaire Clash Over Government Contracts
Trump Threatens Termination of Elon Musk's Government Contracts