Left Menu

Amit Shah Unveils Strategic Triumphs in Disaster Management at National Conference

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Annual Conference in Delhi, highlighting India's advancements in disaster management under Modi's leadership. He emphasized a unified approach, significant budget increases, and the shift from reactive to proactive strategies. Shah also advocated for environmental conservation to effectively combat climate-induced disasters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 21:35 IST
Amit Shah Unveils Strategic Triumphs in Disaster Management at National Conference
Amit Shah inaugurates annual conference of Relief Commissioners and Disaster Response Forces (Photo: PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Annual Conference of the Relief Commissioners and Disaster Response Forces in New Delhi on Monday, underscoring India's monumental strides in disaster management. As the chief guest, Shah highlighted the unification of various agencies under one platform through a 'Whole of Government' approach, forming a cohesive think tank for disaster management.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Shah pointed out that integrating agencies has addressed previous shortcomings, preparing the nation to effectively confront disasters. He emphasized adopting a multi-stakeholder approach and fostering inter-agency cooperation to further reinforce this tradition. Shah asserted that due to climate change and global warming, the world faces increasing disaster challenges.

In his speech, Shah praised the National Disaster Management Authority, National Disaster Response Force, and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure for propelling India towards becoming a global leader in disaster management. He noted significant improvements in policy frameworks, research, and community training initiatives, alongside a marked shift from a relief-centric to an integrated, zero-casualty approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
2
Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025