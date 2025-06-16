Amit Shah Unveils Strategic Triumphs in Disaster Management at National Conference
Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Annual Conference in Delhi, highlighting India's advancements in disaster management under Modi's leadership. He emphasized a unified approach, significant budget increases, and the shift from reactive to proactive strategies. Shah also advocated for environmental conservation to effectively combat climate-induced disasters.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Annual Conference of the Relief Commissioners and Disaster Response Forces in New Delhi on Monday, underscoring India's monumental strides in disaster management. As the chief guest, Shah highlighted the unification of various agencies under one platform through a 'Whole of Government' approach, forming a cohesive think tank for disaster management.
According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Shah pointed out that integrating agencies has addressed previous shortcomings, preparing the nation to effectively confront disasters. He emphasized adopting a multi-stakeholder approach and fostering inter-agency cooperation to further reinforce this tradition. Shah asserted that due to climate change and global warming, the world faces increasing disaster challenges.
In his speech, Shah praised the National Disaster Management Authority, National Disaster Response Force, and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure for propelling India towards becoming a global leader in disaster management. He noted significant improvements in policy frameworks, research, and community training initiatives, alongside a marked shift from a relief-centric to an integrated, zero-casualty approach.
