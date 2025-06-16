Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

The Indian government has announced a groundbreaking decision to conduct a caste census alongside the national population census. Uttar Pradesh Minister Anil Rajbhar hailed this as a 'historic decision' that aligns with the commitment to social justice under PM Modi's leadership.

This move has sparked debate, particularly with Congress representatives, who have voiced skepticism. Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh criticized the notification for not explicitly mentioning the caste census and questioned the budget allocated, pointing out discrepancies in the proposed expenditures.

Meanwhile, proponents from the INDIA bloc have welcomed the decision but insisted it be executed transparently and without bias. The ongoing discussions emphasize the complexities of implementing such a comprehensive census alongside financial and political challenges.

