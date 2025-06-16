Left Menu

Oil Prices Plunge Amid Iran-Israel Tensions

Oil prices fell by $1 per barrel as Iran seeks an end to hostilities with Israel, potentially calming fears of regional supply disruptions. Speculation-driven price hikes last Friday were met with volatile trading after truce talks emerged. Key oil infrastructure remains unharmed, but tensions persist.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Oil prices experienced a significant dip on Monday, falling by $1 per barrel, amidst volatile trading driven by emerging reports that Iran is attempting to de-escalate tensions with Israel. This potential truce scenario offers hope of preventing a broader conflict that could disrupt critical crude supplies from the region.

Brent crude futures decreased by 97 cents, closing at $73.26 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell by 94 cents to settle at $72.04 per barrel. Sources indicate Iran has reached out to neighboring nations to urge U.S. President Donald Trump to influence Israel towards a ceasefire, leveraging Tehran's stance on its nuclear program.

Last week, oil prices surged more than 7% due to escalating Israel-Iran strikes, spurred by allegations of Iran nearing atomic bomb capabilities. However, speculative trading initially drove these price jumps, leading to overbought conditions now reversing amidst talks of a ceasefire. While key oil infrastructures like Kharg Island remain unaffected, experts warn of potential future risks to supply channels like the Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant portion of global oil passes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

