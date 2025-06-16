Controversy Over Compensation: Mamata Criticized for 'Peanuts' Aid to Fire Victims
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's compensation plan for Khidirpur fire victims sparks controversy. BJP accuses her of minimizing traders' losses with inadequate aid, while she pledges market reconstruction with government support. TMC defends her approach, emphasizing monetary help and rebuilding efforts for affected traders.
In a contentious move, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's announcement of compensation for businesses affected by the Khidirpur market fire has drawn sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The BJP accuses Banerjee of trivializing the devastating losses suffered by traders, labeling the financial aid as mere 'peanuts' in comparison to their actual damages.
During her visit to the disaster-hit Khidirpur wholesale market, Banerjee reassured traders of rebuilding efforts. She promised a government-led reconstruction of the market, emphasizing modernized infrastructure with firefighting measures. Traders whose shops were entirely destroyed will receive Rs 1 lakh, while those with partially damaged shops will receive Rs 50,000. An investigation into the fire's cause is underway.
Banerjee also detailed interim relocation plans to ensure business continuity during reconstruction. Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) defended her efforts on social media, highlighting a combination of immediate relief and long-term support to help the affected traders rebuild their livelihoods.
