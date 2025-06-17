Left Menu

Oil Prices Decline Amid Potential Iran-Israel Truce Talks

Oil prices dropped by $1 per barrel amid reports of potential truce talks between Iran and Israel, easing fears of disruptions to crude supplies. This comes as traders recalibrate risks of regional conflict that could impact energy infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 00:38 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 00:38 IST
Oil Prices Decline Amid Potential Iran-Israel Truce Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Oil prices slid by $1 per barrel on Monday, responding to volatile trading conditions after Iran reportedly sought to end hostilities with Israel, possibly leading to a truce. The move eased concerns about a potential disruption in crude oil supplies from the contentious region.

Brent crude futures saw a decline of $1, or 1.35%, closing at $73.23 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures dropped by $1.21, or 1.66%, settling at $71.77 per barrel. This development follows Iran's request for Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Oman to urge U.S. President Donald Trump to influence Israel towards a ceasefire, with Tehran showing flexibility in its nuclear program negotiations.

Traders previously feared further escalation could threaten crucial energy infrastructure. Notably, oil prices had surged over 7% on Friday after Israel initiated bombing over Tehran's alleged nuclear advancements, thrusting oil into 'overbought territory'. However, no major oil export facilities have been affected till now, with attention focused on Iran's Kharg Island and the Strait of Hormuz.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
2
Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025