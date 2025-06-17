G7 Summit Sees Sharp U.S. Stance on Israel-Iran Tensions

At the G7 summit, a senior U.S. official revealed that President Donald Trump has decided against endorsing a draft statement advocating for the reduction of tensions in the Israel-Iran conflict.

The draft, reviewed by Reuters, highlights the necessity of maintaining market stability and explicitly states that Iran must not acquire nuclear arms, while affirming Israel's right to self-defense.

Diplomats from Canada and Europe have confirmed that discussions on the conflict continue at the summit in Canada, slated to conclude on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)