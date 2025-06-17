Left Menu

SGPC Halts Sikh Pilgrimage to Pakistan Amidst Diplomatic Strains

Due to current diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan, the SGPC has cancelled the annual Sikh pilgrimage to observe Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s death anniversary in Pakistan. The decision follows recent geopolitical events, leading to passport recalls for this significant religious journey.

SGPC official, Harbhajan Singh Vakta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has announced the suspension of Sikh pilgrim visits to Pakistan this year amid rising diplomatic tensions between the two nations. The decision follows recent incidents, including the April 22 Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor by the Indian Armed Forces on May 7.

Traditionally, SGPC sends a contingent annually to mark Maharaja Ranjit Singh's death anniversary at a shrine in Pakistan. This year, however, a batch of 249 passports sent for clearance has been recalled, with the group not undertaking this religious visit as planned. Harbhajan Singh Vakta, an SGPC official, confirmed that the decision was made public after the execution of recent events affecting Indo-Pak relations.

Previously, Pakistan granted 509 visas for the pilgrimage enabling 317 pilgrims to attend the commemoration led by interim committee member Khushvinder Singh Bhatia. The late Maharaja Ranjit Singh, the first ruler of the Sikh Empire, is remembered for his contributions to Sikh history, ruling Punjab in the early 19th century, and promoting religious tolerance.

