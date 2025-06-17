Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Bolsters Police Force as Leaders Convene for Central Zonal Council

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviews preparations for the Central Zonal Council meeting in Varanasi. Amid major police recruitment efforts, Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasizes the significance of UP Police. With a robust recruitment drive, the state's policing takes a modern turn.

UP CM Adityanath takes stock of preparations for Central Zonal Council meet in Varanasi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the preparations for the forthcoming Central Zonal Council meeting in Varanasi, scheduled for June 24. The meeting is set to feature Union Home Minister Amit Shah alongside the chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, with key bureaucratic figures in attendance.

The Zonal Council serves as an advisory body aimed at fostering cooperation and addressing shared concerns between the Union and state governments. In a significant announcement, the Uttar Pradesh government declared having inducted 2.16 lakh personnel into its police force over the past eight years, a move echoed by the Chief Minister's Office on social media.

Recently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah distributed appointment letters to 60,244 newly recruited Civil Police Constables of Uttar Pradesh Police, underscoring the revitalization of the state's law enforcement. Shah, during his speech in Lucknow, acknowledged the force's role as a paramount police entity, recovering its efficacy under Adityanath's leadership since 2017. The immense recruitment drive, culminating with exams held at over a thousand centers, seeks to fill a significant number of vacancies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

