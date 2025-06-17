Left Menu

India's Coal Sector Reaches Milestone with 200th Block Allocation

The Ministry of Coal in India has reached a milestone by allocating 200 coal blocks, highlighting significant reforms and private sector involvement. This achievement signifies the government's commitment to transforming and modernizing the coal sector with innovative policies and initiatives to encourage investment and efficiency.

  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark achievement, the Ministry of Coal has announced the allocation of its 200th coal block, marking a significant milestone in the country's coal sector reforms.

The Marwatola-II coal block in Madhya Pradesh has been awarded to Singhal Business Pvt Ltd, underscoring the government's dedication to reforming the sector, promoting private involvement, and enhancing national self-sufficiency in coal production.

Amid these developments, the Ministry remains committed to creating a conducive investment environment by simplifying processes and expediting the operationalization of coal blocks across India.

