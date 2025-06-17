India's Coal Sector Reaches Milestone with 200th Block Allocation

In a landmark achievement, the Ministry of Coal has announced the allocation of its 200th coal block, marking a significant milestone in the country's coal sector reforms.

The Marwatola-II coal block in Madhya Pradesh has been awarded to Singhal Business Pvt Ltd, underscoring the government's dedication to reforming the sector, promoting private involvement, and enhancing national self-sufficiency in coal production.

Amid these developments, the Ministry remains committed to creating a conducive investment environment by simplifying processes and expediting the operationalization of coal blocks across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)