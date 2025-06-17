Indonesia's Ambitious Free Meal Programme: A Look at Progress and Challenges

Indonesia's free meal programme, a cornerstone of President Prabowo Subianto's policies, has received only 2.6% of its allocated funds for 2023, spending 4.4 trillion rupiah by June. Initiated in January, it aims to provide free meals to students and expectant mothers but faces hurdles including budget constraints and regional food poisoning cases.

According to deputy finance minister Suahasil Nazara, the programme had reached 4.9 million people by June 12, supported by 1,716 catering units. The annual budget stands at 171 trillion rupiah, and the initiative plans to expand its outreach to 82.9 million recipients with 32,000 catering facilities by the year-end.

Originally proposed during the 2014 presidential election, Prabowo estimated the full implementation of the programme to cost 450 trillion rupiah per year. As the government gradually scales up the initiative, it navigates fiscal constraints and seeks to fulfill its campaign promise.

(With inputs from agencies.)