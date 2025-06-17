Delhi and Neighboring States Relieved as Rain Cools Scorching Temperatures

Residents of Delhi and nearby regions welcomed a much-needed respite from the recent sweltering heat as rain and cloudy skies prevailed on Tuesday afternoon. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced that light to moderate rainfall, and in some cases, heavy showers, are anticipated in regions such as Bihar, East Rajasthan, and more.

The IMD observed at 2:15 PM that Delhi could witness light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching up to 80 kmph. These conditions are forecasted to last until 4:15 PM. Concurrently, the Southwest Monsoon is progressing, covering additional regions across India, signaling further relief.

Favorable conditions for the monsoon's progression are indicated for areas like North Arabian Sea, Gujarat, and parts of East Uttar Pradesh over the ensuing days. Persistent low-pressure zones in regions such as Bangladesh and Gujarat are expected to bring further changes in the weather, potentially intensifying rainfall in certain areas.

