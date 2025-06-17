Delhi and Neighboring States Relieved as Rain Cools Scorching Temperatures
Delhi and its neighboring regions experienced relief from extreme heat as cloudy skies and rain swept across the area. The India Meteorological Department issued alerts predicting light to heavy rainfall in various states, with further monsoon advancement expected. Low-pressure areas persist over Gujarat and West Bengal, influencing weather patterns.
- Country:
- India
Residents of Delhi and nearby regions welcomed a much-needed respite from the recent sweltering heat as rain and cloudy skies prevailed on Tuesday afternoon. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced that light to moderate rainfall, and in some cases, heavy showers, are anticipated in regions such as Bihar, East Rajasthan, and more.
The IMD observed at 2:15 PM that Delhi could witness light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching up to 80 kmph. These conditions are forecasted to last until 4:15 PM. Concurrently, the Southwest Monsoon is progressing, covering additional regions across India, signaling further relief.
Favorable conditions for the monsoon's progression are indicated for areas like North Arabian Sea, Gujarat, and parts of East Uttar Pradesh over the ensuing days. Persistent low-pressure zones in regions such as Bangladesh and Gujarat are expected to bring further changes in the weather, potentially intensifying rainfall in certain areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Heroic Lachung Community Rallies to Evacuate Stranded Tourists Amid Adverse Weather
Sikkim Restores Chungthang-Phidang Road; Evacuation Efforts Gain Momentum Amid Adverse Weather
Swift Evacuation of Stranded Tourists in North Sikkim Amid Weather Chaos
Unexpected Inflation Surge Shocks Pakistan's Economic Forecast
Adverse Weather and Health Concerns Postpone Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup