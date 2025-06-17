Left Menu

Uttarakhand Organizes Health Camp for Journalists

A health checkup camp for journalists has been organized at the State Information Directorate in Dehradun, following the direction of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The camp aims to ensure journalists' well-being with medical consultations from various specialists. Future camps are planned to provide continuous health benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 19:05 IST
Special health checkup camp organised for journalists in Uttarakhand (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A health checkup camp specifically for journalists has been organized on Tuesday at Uttarakhand's State Information Directorate in Dehradun. This initiative follows a directive from Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, underscoring the importance of maintaining the well-being of journalists, who are regarded as vital societal pillars.

During the camp, Banshidhar Tiwari, the Director General of Information, availed of the medical services. The Chief Minister previously remarked on the crucial role journalists play, hence the need for such health initiatives. The camp is set up through the collaborative efforts of the Health and Information Departments, operating from 11 AM on Tuesday.

Comprehensive health tests are offered to provide journalists with optimal medical guidance and treatment. Noted medical professionals, including Dr. Vivekanand Satyawali, Dr. Ankur Pandey, and other specialists, are present to conduct evaluations and offer consultations. The camp represents a continuous commitment to the health of journalists, promising similar future initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

