Chhattisgarh CM Unveils 48 New Vehicles for Transport Dept Amidst Political Controversies

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai launched 48 new government vehicles for the Transport Department, enhancing road safety and emergency services. Sai credited PM Modi for the 2026 census announcement, criticizing Congress for inaction. He also condemned alleged corruption in the Congress-led administration, targeting the Rs 2,000 crore liquor scam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 19:54 IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a move to bolster the state's transport capabilities, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai inaugurated 48 brand-new government vehicles sporting CG-02 registration numbers. This significant stride away from reliance on rental vehicles, according to Sai, is a point of pride and a much-needed upgrade for the Transport Department.

The newly acquired fleet is expected to enhance road safety campaigns and ensure timely emergency medical transport services across Chhattisgarh. Sai emphasized the role these vehicles will play in decreasing road accidents and improving response times for medical emergencies, extending congratulations to the department.

Amid these developments, Sai credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the announcement of the 2026 census, highlighting it as a long-awaited commitment finally undertaken by the government. Meanwhile, Sai assailed the Congress party, accusing it of failing to implement a caste-based census during its tenure and condemned alleged large-scale corruption, specifically pointing to the Rs 2,000 crore liquor scam now under investigation by central and state agencies.

