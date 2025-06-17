Global Markets on Edge Amid Israel-Iran Tensions and Central Bank Decisions

As geopolitical tensions escalate between Israel and Iran, global markets respond with volatility, marked by slight declines in Wall Street indices and notable rises in oil and gold prices. Investors vacillate between concern and cautious optimism during a week heavy with central bank decisions.

U.S. President Donald Trump emphasized evacuation advisories for Tehran amid the conflict and curtailed his participation at the G7 summit. Meanwhile, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz issued a stern warning to Iran's leadership. These developments contributed to a risk-averse investor atmosphere, reflected in falling stock indices in the U.S. and Europe.

The financial climate remains jittery as experts keep an eye on the Federal Reserve's upcoming rate decisions, with Chair Jerome Powell expected to uphold a data-driven focus amidst political pressure. Policy shifts are anticipated to guide market reactions in the face of ongoing trade tensions and macroeconomic uncertainties.

