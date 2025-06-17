The Great Iberian Blackout: Unpacking the Energy Crisis

Six weeks after Spain and Portugal experienced a massive power outage, Madrid authorities have released an official report citing technical and planning errors as the culprits behind April's widespread blackout that left millions disconnected in mere seconds.

Spain's Ecological Transition Minister, Sara Aagesen, emphasized that the cascading failures that originated in southern Spain triggered a domino effect. She categorically dismissed any possibility of a cyber attack being responsible for the grid collapse.

The April 28 incident abruptly cut 15 gigawatts of electricity supply, disrupting crucial sectors across Spain and Portugal. Speculation linking the outage to Spain's renewable energy strategy was countered by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who reaffirmed the nation's commitment to a sustainable energy future.

(With inputs from agencies.)