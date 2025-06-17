20-year-old gang-raped at Odisha's Gopalpur beach; 10 including 4 minors held

In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old college student was gang-raped by a group of men at Gopalpur beach in Odisha's Ganjam district. They had tied her male friend, police said on Tuesday. The police have nabbed all 10 people - six adults and four juveniles - in connection with the gang rape, Superintendent of Police, Berhampur, Sravana Vivek M said.

According to the Berhampur SP, the horrific incident took place at the Gopalpur beach in Ganjam city, where the 20-year-old-college student from Berhampur was out with her male friend on Monday evening. Around 8 pm, 10 local youths, six adults and four minors, overpowered the woman and her male friend. Three of the accused allegedly raped the woman while others kept watch on her male friend, the police said

"On Sunday evening, 20-year-old woman, along with her 20-year-old friend, who were classmate in a +3 college in Behrampur, had been to Gopalpur beach. In the evening around 6:30 pm they were sitting in a secluded area. At the same time there were around 10 youths from a different police station area of the same district were sitting there. Around 8 pm, they overpowered the boy and the girl and they took them to another place around 50 metres away where three person raped her. The others were keeping a watch on the male friend," Berhampur SP Sravana Vivek M said. The police immediately launched an investigation after the girl and her male friend registered a police complain at the police station after 10 pm.

According to the Berhampur SP, the police have arrested the six adults and produced the four minor before the Juvenile Justice Board. Police will send pleas to the board, to treat the minors as adults as they all are 17-years-old. "After 10 pm, the girl and boy came to the police station. As soon as the police reported the incident, they formed a team and seven suspects were detained for questioning. The rest of three accussed were also detained. All 10 accused - six adults and four minors - the adults have been arrested the minors have been produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. Pleas will be sent to the Juvenile Justice Board to treat minors as adults as they are above 16. They all are 17 years old," he added.

Former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, expressing shock over the incident, demanded strict action against the perpetrator. "The news of the gang-rape at Gopalpur beach, a major tourist destination in Odisha, is deeply shocking and has left everyone shaken. It is strongly condemned. The safety of women in tourist destinations has been questioned. The government should be vigilant in preventing the increasing atrocities against women every day. The government should take strict steps to ensure the safety and security of women in the state, Patnaik wrote on X. (ANI)

