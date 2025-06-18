Left Menu

Voltage Control Crisis: Unpacking the Iberian Blackout

A government report identified Spanish grid operator REE’s incorrect energy mix calculations as a factor in a massive blackout across Spain and Portugal. The energy minister highlighted the grid’s inability to manage a voltage surge, as power plants failed to maintain system voltage. Measures for improved voltage control are proposed.

18-06-2025
A government investigation has found that the failure of Spanish grid operator REE to accurately calculate the correct energy mix significantly contributed to a massive blackout that affected Spain and Portugal on April 28.

The system's inability to manage a surge in voltage led to widespread disconnections across the grid, according to Spanish Energy Minister Sara Aagesen. Power generators, including nuclear and gas-fired plants, did not adequately maintain voltage levels at crucial times.

While the probe revealed multiple contributing factors, it underscored the need for better voltage control capabilities. The government plans to strengthen grid infrastructure and increase integration with the European grid to prevent future outages.

