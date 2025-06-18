Yogi Adityanath's Janta Darshan: Streamlining Solutions and Modernizing UP Police

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a 'Janta Darshan' at the Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur on Wednesday, continuing his efforts to address public grievances directly. This initiative has been a hallmark of his administration since his electoral victory, aiming at swift resolution of citizens' issues.

Since taking office in 2017, Adityanath has frequently conducted these public meetings to ensure residents of Uttar Pradesh can directly voice their concerns. On Tuesday, the Chief Minister's Office announced that the state has successfully recruited 2.16 lakh police personnel in the past eight years, enhancing the state's law enforcement capabilities.

In a recent social media update, the Uttar Pradesh CMO highlighted efforts to modernize the police force following this large-scale recruitment drive. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during an event in Lucknow, issued appointment letters to 60,244 Civil Police Constables, emphasizing the strengthening of one of the most significant police forces in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)