Samajwadi Party Urges Indian Government Action Amid Israel-Iran Conflict

Samajwadi Party leader ST Hasan has called on the Union government to guarantee the safety of Indian citizens amid the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran. Hasan emphasized the government's responsibility, stating, 'The safety of all Indian citizens is the responsibility of our government.'

With the conflict escalating, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reported that Indian students in Tehran have been relocated for safety, and advises other residents to leave using available transport. Some evacuations have occurred at the Armenian border, as the embassy works closely with the local community to offer support.

Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, confirmed coordination with MEA for the safe evacuation of Indians. Efforts include utilizing terrestrial and maritime routes. Azar assured that while targeting Iran's strategic locations, they aim to minimize civilian casualties by urging civilians to vacate dangerous areas.

