Powai Lake Overflows Amid Mumbai's Monsoon Deluge

Mumbai's Powai Lake, an artificial reservoir administered by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), began overflowing early on Wednesday morning, following relentless heavy rain in its catchment area over the last two days.

The lake, with a storage capacity of 5.45 billion litres, started overflowing at around 6 AM, reaching a water level of 195.10 feet, according to BMC officials. A video of the overflowing lake was shared on social media by the BMC to update residents.

Despite being non-potable, Powai Lake water is crucial for industrial usage and serves the Aarey Milk Colony area. This event coincides with widespread monsoon showers sweeping across Mumbai and Maharashtra. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert predicting further heavy rains in the coming days for Mumbai and isolated heavy downpours for areas including Konkan, Goa, Maharashtra, Saurashtra, and Kutch. A separate alert for Gujarat forecasts light to moderate rainfall in mid-June.

(With inputs from agencies.)