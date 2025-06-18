Andhra Pradesh's Bold Step: Free JEE & NEET Coaching for Students

Andhra Pradesh's Cabinet Minister for Information Technology and Education has embarked on a two-day visit to Delhi. The visit includes meetings with key union ministers to discuss pivotal state issues. Among today's agenda, he is scheduled to meet Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at 10:30 AM, Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan at 2 PM, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at 4:30 PM, and Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal at 5:30 PM.

On Thursday, the minister will engage with Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, followed by a meeting with former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair. This visit comes in the wake of Andhra Pradesh's government announcement on June 16, aiming to provide over 1 lakh students in 1,355 government junior colleges with free study materials and coaching for the JEE and NEET exams.

In a post on X, Minister Nara Lokesh proudly launched this transformative initiative under the Andhra Pradesh Model of Education. Lokesh emphasized, 'Quality education is every child's right, not a privilege, and this model offers students from Andhra Pradesh an equitable opportunity to dream and achieve big.' This state-led program will deliver IIT/NEET-level support within the public education framework, marking an unprecedented step in bridging the educational divide between rural talent and national goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)