Major Blow to Maoists: Key Leaders Neutralized in Security Operations

Security forces successfully neutralized senior Maoist leaders, including AOBSZC Secretary Uday and East Division Secretary Aruna, in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitharama Raju district. A significant operation also took place in Chhattisgarh's Abujmarh forests, resulting in the death of 27 Naxals, including CPI-Maoist General Secretary Nambala Keshav Rao.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a critical security operation, three senior Maoist leaders, a part of the AOBSZC, were fatally countered by security forces in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitharama Raju district. Among the deceased were AOBSZC Secretary Uday and East Division Secretary Aruna, confirmed by the District Superintendent of Police.

The operation occurred at the sensitive Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) region, as disclosed by the local SP. This follows a similar anti-Naxal operation where Gadchiroli Police and CRPF neutralized four hardcore Maoists near the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border last Friday, based on solid intelligence.

Led by Additional SP Ramesh, the high-stakes mission engaged 12 C60 commando teams, constituting around 300 personnel, alongside CRPF units. Despite adverse weather, the operation initiated at noon on Thursday, advancing from Kawande towards the Indravati riverbank. Hostilities erupted, resulting in the elimination of Maoist operatives after a two-hour firefight.

The aftermath saw the recovery of four Maoist bodies, firearms including an automatic Self Loading Rifle, and other equipment like walkie-talkies and Maoist literature. Meanwhile, anti-Naxal efforts in Chhattisgarh led to a heavy loss for insurgents, with 27 Naxals, including their General Secretary, killed in joint forces operations in Narayanpur's Abujmarh forests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

