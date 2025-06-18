Left Menu

Keeladi Excavation: Controversy Over Historical Findings

A protest erupted as the DMK's youth wing criticizes the Indian government's dismissal of the Keeladi excavation findings, highlighting ancient civilizations. With political heavyweights accusing authorities of suppressing evidence, calls for public participation intensify amidst debates on historical authenticity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 12:14 IST
Chennai: DMK's youth wing protests against Union govt for not recognising Keeladi excavations report (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Dravidar Kazhagam, DMK's youth wing, organized a protest on Wednesday against the Union government for dismissing the Keeladi excavation report. This protest followed an announcement by Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, on June 10. The minister stated that reports submitted by archaeologist Amarnath Ramakrishna, who led significant phases of the Keeladi excavation in Tamil Nadu, lack sufficient technical support and require further scientific scrutiny.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) recently demanded Ramakrishna to resubmit his report with amendments for greater authenticity. Despite resistance, Ramakrishna stood by his findings. He asserted that additional examination contradicts the clear conclusions originally presented. Simultaneously, DMK MP P Wilson criticized the abrupt transfer of Ramakrishna, alleging governmental pressure to alter his findings unfavorably.

In a social media post, Wilson emphasized the firmness of historical truths against propaganda, condemning the perceived authoritarian maneuver to remove Ramakrishna from his position. He accused the central government of attempting to replace him with a compliant official to dilute the findings. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also condemned the Centre's stance, rallying citizens to actively participate in a protest organized by the DMK student wing, articulating Tamil Nadu's heritage pride and scientific pursuits.

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

