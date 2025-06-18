Left Menu

Shocking Details Emerge in Raja Raghuvanshi Murder: Narcos and Crime Scene Revelations

Govind, brother of accused Sonam Raghuvanshi, agrees to Raja's family's call for a narco test. The Meghalaya Police recreate the crime scene, revealing gruesome details of the murder involving five arrests. Sonam and four others, including newlywed Raja's acquaintances, confess to their roles, describing a sinister, premeditated plan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 13:33 IST
Shocking Details Emerge in Raja Raghuvanshi Murder: Narcos and Crime Scene Revelations
Accused Sonam Raghuvanshi's brother, Govind (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, Govind, the brother of one of the accused, Sonam Raghuvanshi, has agreed to the Raja family's request for a narco test. Speaking to ANI, Govind expressed his willingness to cooperate, citing the need for clarity, following the family's tragic loss.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya Police's Special Investigation Team made considerable progress by reconstructing the crime scene in Sohra. This effort aimed at uncovering detailed insights into the murder, involved Sonam Raghuvanshi and other accused individuals. SP Vivek Syiem described the exercise as successful, though a machete used in the crime is still missing.

As the case unfolds, police have arrested five people, including the victim's wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, and four others. The newlywed Raja Raghuvanshi's death during his honeymoon has shocked many, unveiling an intricate plot that left authorities piecing together the events leading to his demise.

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025