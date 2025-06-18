Shocking Details Emerge in Raja Raghuvanshi Murder: Narcos and Crime Scene Revelations

In a significant development in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, Govind, the brother of one of the accused, Sonam Raghuvanshi, has agreed to the Raja family's request for a narco test. Speaking to ANI, Govind expressed his willingness to cooperate, citing the need for clarity, following the family's tragic loss.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya Police's Special Investigation Team made considerable progress by reconstructing the crime scene in Sohra. This effort aimed at uncovering detailed insights into the murder, involved Sonam Raghuvanshi and other accused individuals. SP Vivek Syiem described the exercise as successful, though a machete used in the crime is still missing.

As the case unfolds, police have arrested five people, including the victim's wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, and four others. The newlywed Raja Raghuvanshi's death during his honeymoon has shocked many, unveiling an intricate plot that left authorities piecing together the events leading to his demise.